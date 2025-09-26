Maryland Transportation Department reports cyberattack amid Rhysida claims

Cybernews reports that the Maryland Department of Transportation, which oversees that state's transportation, port, state highway, and aviation authorities, has confirmed that some of its Transit Administration's systems were affected by a cyberattack amid assertions by the Rhysida ransomware group

In a post on its dark web site, Rhysida claimed the theft of IDs, passports, background checks, and other information, which will only be unlocked should MDOT provide the $3.3 million ransom. Analysis of the post by the Cybernews research team noted the presence of internal financial and budget documents that are unlikely to have any private details. MDOT has yet to confirm whether both breaches are the same.

Over 220 organizations around the world have already been compromised by the Russia-linked threat operation since its emergence more than two years ago. Among Rhysida's most high-profile victims were the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, and The Washington Times.