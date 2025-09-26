Critical Infrastructure Security, Ransomware

Maryland Transportation Department reports cyberattack amid Rhysida claims

Plain code with the word "cyberattack" in red.

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that the Maryland Department of Transportation, which oversees that state's transportation, port, state highway, and aviation authorities, has confirmed that some of its Transit Administration's systems were affected by a cyberattack amid assertions by the Rhysida ransomware group.

In a post on its dark web site, Rhysida claimed the theft of IDs, passports, background checks, and other information, which will only be unlocked should MDOT provide the $3.3 million ransom. Analysis of the post by the Cybernews research team noted the presence of internal financial and budget documents that are unlikely to have any private details. MDOT has yet to confirm whether both breaches are the same.

Over 220 organizations around the world have already been compromised by the Russia-linked threat operation since its emergence more than two years ago. Among Rhysida's most high-profile victims were the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Anne & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, and The Washington Times.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Researchers see uptick in exposed ICS devices

Cybersecurity Dive reports that internet-exposed industrial control system devices were discovered by Bitsight to have increased from almost 160,000 to over 180,000 between the beginning and end of 2024, and are poised to exceed 200,000 by the end of 2025.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds