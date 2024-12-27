Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations

Major NFT fraudsters arrested, indicted

Californian NFT promoters Gabriel Hay and Gavin Mayo have been apprehended and indicted for their involvement in a major rug pull scam that resulted in the theft of $22 million over three years, making it the biggest NFT fraud case yet, according to Hackread.

Numerous bogus NFT projects, including "Vault of Gems," "Faceless," "Dirty Dogs," "Clout Coin," and "Sinful Souls," have been advertised by the pair using ambitious roadmaps to lure millions of investments before abandoning each project between May 2021 and May 2024, noted the U.S. Department of Justice, which also revealed Hay and Mayo to have named other individuals to be behind the scams to conceal their operations.

Both Hay and Mayo could face up to 20 years imprisonment for each of their conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud charges, as well as up to five years jail time for the stalking charge.

Over $170M cyber, IT contract given by Texas to SAIC

U.S. technology integrator company Science Applications International Corporation has been given a $170.9 million IT and cybersecurity service contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources after the firm's services were sought by California, Colorado, and Virginia, reports StateScoop.

North Korean hackers, organization sanctioned over illicit cyber activities

CyberScoop reports that South Korea has moved to impose economic sanctions against 15 North Koreans allegedly part of the country's Ministry of Munitions Industry and the Chosun Geumjeong Economic Information Technology Exchange Corporation over their roles in the global fake IT worker scheme that facilitated widespread cryptocurrency exfiltration and other cyberattacks meant to support North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

US charges Brazilian hacker over extortion activities

The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that Brazilian hacker Junior Barros De Oliveira has been indicted over extorting nearly $3.2 million worth of cryptocurrency from the Brazilian subsidiary of a New Jersey-based firm, which had information from almost 300,000 customers compromised as a result of at least three separate data breaches, The Hacker News reports.

