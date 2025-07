LevelBlue bolsters cyber defense with Trustwave deal

LevelBlue, formerly known as AT&T Cybersecurity, has announced its acquisition of managed detection and response firm Trustwave Holdings in a strategic move to enhance its cybersecurity offerings, according to SiliconANGLE Trustwave, acquired earlier this year by MC Security Fund from Singtel, is known for its cloud-native Fusion Platform and its threat intelligence unit, SpiderLabs. The merger will integrate LevelBlues strategic risk management tools with Trustwave's MDR capabilities, creating a unified, AI-driven defense platform designed to protect hybrid, cloud, and on-prem environments. A key asset in the deal is Trustwave's FedRAMP and StateRAMP certifications, which position LevelBlue to better serve government clients, including the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. "Trustwave's unparalleled MDR services and authorizations perfectly align with our vision," said Robert McCullen, LevelBlue CEO. The Chertoff Group will continue to provide strategic support as part of the agreement, which remains subject to standard closing conditions.