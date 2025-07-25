Data Security

LeakZone leaves Elasticsearch database accessible to the public

(Credit: Getty Images)

TechCrunch reports that security researchers at UpGuard found on July 18 that cybercrime forum LeakZones Elasticsearch database was left open to anyone who can access a web browser, leaving over 22 million records containing the IP addresses and exact timestamp of logged-in users exposed to the internet.

Ninety-five percent of the records include login information of LeakZone users, while the remaining 5% relate to accounts connected with AccountBot, a site that sells access to compromised streaming service accounts. According to the sites guide, the exposed database provides a place that encourages illegal services and promotes access to a vast collection of leaks ranging from breached databases to cracked accounts. It has also been verified that Elasticsearch creates a new account and logs in to LeakZone in order to record logged-in users. Researchers were unable to discover the cause of the data exposure. They also reported that the Elasticsearch database is now offline.

