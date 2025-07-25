LeakZone leaves Elasticsearch database accessible to the public

TechCrunch reports that security researchers at UpGuard found on July 18 that cybercrime forum LeakZones Elasticsearch database was left open to anyone who can access a web browser, leaving over 22 million records containing the IP addresses and exact timestamp of logged-in users exposed to the internet.
Ninety-five percent of the records include login information of LeakZone users, while the remaining 5% relate to accounts connected with AccountBot, a site that sells access to compromised streaming service accounts. According to the sites guide, the exposed database provides a place that encourages illegal services and promotes access to a vast collection of leaks ranging from breached databases to cracked accounts. It has also been verified that Elasticsearch creates a new account and logs in to LeakZone in order to record logged-in users. Researchers were unable to discover the cause of the data exposure. They also reported that the Elasticsearch database is now offline.
