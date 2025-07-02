Rep. Don Bacon, chair of the House subcommittee on cyber operations, raised concerns about overly restrictive policies limiting U.S. Cyber Commands ability to respond effectively to cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. Despite reforms since 2018 that granted more autonomy to Cybercom through policies like NSPM-13, experts and officials argue the current framework lacks the speed and agility needed to address todays dynamic threat landscape. "We need to start imposing heavy costs on these cyber actors," Bacon urged. Former and current defense officials highlighted the need for streamlined interagency coordination, especially as adversaries increasingly utilize AI. Analysts suggest that refining authorities, improving transparency, and leveraging automation can help tighten the militarys decision loop without sacrificing oversight. The debate underscores the tension between maintaining control and achieving rapid cyber response.
Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
Lawmaker urges review of cyber engagement rules
(U.S. Army Cyber Command)
U.S. cyber defense operations may be hindered by outdated rules of engagement, prompting calls for a strategic reassessment to keep pace with evolving threats from state actors like China and Russia, DefenseScoop reports.
