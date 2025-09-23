LastPass gains IRAP Protected status in Australia

LastPass has announced it has successfully completed the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program assessment at the Protected level, enabling the company to deliver its identity and access management platform to government agencies and highly regulated industries, according to Security Brief Australia.

The IRAP framework, overseen by the Australian Cyber Security Centre, evaluates whether cloud providers meet the security standards set out in the Information Security Manual for handling sensitive and classified data. Achieving Protected status means LastPass can now support organisations in finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure sectors that must comply with strict national security requirements.

CISO Mario Platt said the assessment "validated the strength of our overall security program" and reinforced the company's ability to meet evolving regulatory expectations.

The certification complements LastPass' broader security initiatives, including its Secure Access Experiences framework and other global standards such as ISO 27001 and SOC2. According to the company, the milestone demonstrates its long-term commitment to transparency, compliance, and safeguarding critical information.