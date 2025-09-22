Continuum Identity debuts with IAM platform

Biometric Update reports that France-based startup Continuum Identity has exited stealth with a suite of digital identity solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life.

The company describes its offerings as "practical solutions for digital identity," spanning a CID platform for identity and access management, physical and visitor access control systems, and digital KYC verification tools.

Founder and CEO Nicolas Garcia, a former Idemia executive with over a decade of experience in biometrics and identity management, emphasized the importance of moving beyond security to make digital identity intuitive, empowering, and widely reusable.

In a launch video, Garcia noted that organizations often treat identity as a "grudge budget," focused narrowly on compliance and risk, and argued that better integration could transform its value.

Continuum Identity aims to tackle the problem of siloed applications, aligning with industry momentum highlighted by Goode Intelligence, which cites cross-application digital identity reuse as a growing global trend.