LACMA data breach exposes customer and employee information

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), one of the largest art museums in the western United States, has announced that a data breach last year exposed sensitive customer and employee information. The museum detected suspicious activity on its systems on July 11, 2025, with investigations confirming a network compromise a month later. The full extent of the exposed data was identified in late February 2026, Bleeping Computer reports.

The breach potentially exposed full names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or government-issued identification numbers, partial financial account numbers, partial payment card information, health insurance information, and medical details including provider names, diagnoses, and treatment dates. LACMA has notified law enforcement and sent personalized breach notifications to affected individuals.

The museum is offering a one-year identity theft and fraud protection service. The specific attack method and the number of individuals impacted have not yet been disclosed by LACMA.