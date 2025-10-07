Newly emergent Radiant ransomware gang, which was behind the compromise of the global nursery chain Kido, has admitted to having targeted an unnamed Minnesota hospital, The Register reports. Attackers have demanded that the Minnesota hospital meet their demands by Oct. 13 to prevent being identified. Such a development comes after Radiant removed data belonging to children and their families stolen from Kido, following backlash not only from the cybersecurity community but also from the Nova ransomware operation, which chastised the group on the RAMP hacking forum. "One of our partners violated our rules by targeting a childcare company. Therefore, we will not continue any leakage of this childcare company, and they have been provided with a security report and deletion log," said Radiant, which also noted disabling any cyber intrusion against organizations holding children's information. Despite confirming the erasure of stolen data, Kido has assured continued efforts to guarantee permanent deletion.
Ransomware, Data Security, Privacy
Kido nursery hackers claim Minnesota hospital attack
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds