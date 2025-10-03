Backlash triggers deletion of stolen Kido nursery chain data

Information belonging to over 8,000 children and families stolen from global nursery chain Kido has been removed by the newly emergent Radiant ransomware gang from its data leak site following criticisms from fellow cybercriminals and the broader cybersecurity community, The Guardian reports.

After being called out by a member of Nova ransomware-as-a-service group on the Anonymous Market Place forum over the inappropriate theft of data belonging to children, Radiant noted deleting any information from individuals younger than 19, while emphasizing that it will no longer target youths in its attacks. Such action from Radiant was regarded by Sophos researcher Rebecca Taylor as a form of "damage control".

"Radiant learned that stealing data belonging to children doesn't just attract attention, it burns credibility. It erodes any legitimacy they claim, particularly as they appear to be a newly formed group," Taylor added. Meanwhile, Kido said that efforts to ensure the permanent deletion of stolen information are ongoing.