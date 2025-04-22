Multiple artificial intelligence agents focused on key security capabilities are being leveraged by Kenzo's security platform to enable accelerated, comprehensive, and mostly automated analyses of organizations' environments. With the platform using AI for investigations and decision-making on the most critical cybersecurity threats, organizations can conduct extensive security operations without additional manpower, according to Kenzo. Kenzo has also been touted by co-founder and CEO Harish Singh to be different from other security tools that leverage AI for "Tier 1 alert handling." "We've built a true platform not a chatbot powered by a swarm of specialized agents working together to investigate threats, deploy and tune detections, hunt proactively, and prioritize response in real time," said Singh.
Kenzo Security emerges from stealth with $4.5M investment
Kenzo Security, a California-based security operations startup, has obtained $4.5 million in seed funding as it launched from stealth, with the newly secured investment to be allocated toward bolstering its platform and expanding its engineering and sales teams, SiliconAngle reports.
