OpenAI cracks down on malicious ChatGPT usage

OpenAI has moved to disrupt several accounts associated with the illicit use of its ChatGPT chatbot for surveillance and influence operations, the most notable of which is a suspected China-based social media listening tool that leverages the firm's AI models to obtain information on anti-China demonstrations in the West, according to The Hacker News.
Also dismantled by OpenAI were a likely Chinese network associated with the Spamouflage attack campaign producing English-language social media content and Spanish-language long-form articles attacking the U.S., a North Korean fake IT jobs scheme, and numerous accounts used by North Korean state-backed threat operations Kimsuky and BlueNoroff in intelligence efforts.OpenAI also banned accounts involved in a romance-baiting scam, Iranian and Ghanian influence operations, and a task scam believed to have been based in Cambodia. Such a development comes after dozens of Chinese-, Russian-, North Korean-, and Iranian-linked hacking operations were reported by Google's Threat Intelligence Group to have exploited the Gemini AI chatbot in their respective attacks.
