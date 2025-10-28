Kaspersky links spyware attack to Hacking Team successor

Kaspersky researchers revealed Monday that they uncovered a cyber-espionage campaign tied to Memento Labs, the rebranded successor of Italy's notorious surveillance tech firm Hacking Team, reports CyberScoop

Dubbed Operation ForumTroll, the campaign targeted Russian government agencies, universities, research centers, media outlets, and financial institutions, aiming to steal sensitive data. Kaspersky traced the operation back to 2022, noting that it exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome, later patched by Google, to infect victims through personalized phishing emails disguised as invitations to the Primakov Readings summit.