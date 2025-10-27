JumpCloud acquires Breez for identity threat defense

CRN reports that JumpCloud has acquired Breez, a startup specializing in identity threat detection and response, to strengthen its unified identity security platform.

While financial terms were not revealed, JumpCloud said the deal marks another step in its strategy to integrate advanced threat detection, investigation, and automated remediation into its ecosystem. Founded in 2023, Breez's technology offers comprehensive identity inventory across both human and non-human users, behavioral analytics to flag anomalies, and AI-driven reporting after security incidents.

The acquisition follows JumpCloud's purchases of Stack Identity in January and VaultOne in May, as part of its broader move toward platform consolidation. JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava previously told CRN that the company intends to "re-platform acquired technologies" to ensure seamless integration and functionality within its identity management suite.

With Breez onboard, JumpCloud aims to enhance real-time detection and response capabilities for customers navigating increasingly complex identity-based security threats.