Australia introduces new digital identity strategy amid rising data breach and surveillance risks

Australia's federal government is launching a comprehensive digital identity protection strategy to address the increasing risks of data breaches and biometric surveillance, particularly targeting wearable technology like smart glasses. The initiative aims to bolster privacy protections for Australians and mitigate emerging threats from new technologies, according to a recent report by Biometric Update.

The new strategy introduces several key measures, including a right to erasure for personal information held by large digital platforms and stronger consent standards for data collection. A new ID protection service, IDLock, will be added to the myGov platform, granting Australians greater control over how their identity documents are used for verification by allowing them to block, unblock, and monitor their usage. This initiative builds upon the Credential Protection Register, which has successfully blocked over 830,000 fraudulent identity verification attempts since its 2022 launch following major data breaches. The government acknowledges that nearly four in five Australians feel they have little control over their personal information, and these reforms aim to enhance privacy, accountability, and user confidence in technology.

The rise of surveillance wearables, such as smart glasses from Meta, Google, and Apple, presents new challenges, prompting discussions about potential revisions to Australia's Privacy Act to encompass individual data collection and the development of a digital duty of care for tech companies. Privacy Commissioner Carly Kind has not ruled out banning smart glasses, emphasizing the need for robust protections as public trust in technology companies remains low.