Study flags gaps in identity protection

A new report from Osterman Research and Silverfort highlights what it calls the "maturity myth" in identity security, where most organizations feel confident in their defenses but lack the tools and visibility to back that up, according to Channel Insider. Nearly 70% of security leaders surveyed rated their programs as "mature," yet 80 percent admitted they could not fully detect identity threats, especially those involving non-human accounts, stolen credentials, or session tokens used in unusual ways. "This maturity myth is more than a perception problem. It's a tool problem. It's a business risk," said consultant Victoria Berryhill in Silverfort's blog. The study found identity-related attacks are rising, with credential abuse the most common threat. Despite identity security ranking as a top priority for 84 percent of executives, only a fraction of organizations can demonstrate real resilience. Silverfort's roadmap stresses better detection, stronger MFA, real-time response, backup and recovery, and executive buy-in to close critical security gaps.

