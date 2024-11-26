Ionix launches Cloud Exposure Validator for managing cloud security alerts

Israeli startup Ionix has introduced its new Cloud Exposure Validator, a tool designed to help security teams manage the often-overwhelming volume of alerts from cloud security platforms, SiliconAngle reports.

The solution integrates with tools such as those provided by Wiz and Palo Alto Networks, analyzing alerts to prioritize based on exploitability and severity to ensure that teams are focusing on critical risks. It addresses challenges stemming from the dynamic nature of cloud infrastructure and fragmented vulnerability management efforts, which often generate excessive and siloed alerts. By enriching data with context about exploitable vulnerabilities and attack surface information, the Cloud Exposure Validator allows teams to reprioritize findings. For example, it can identify low-risk issues as critical or dismiss high-risk findings lacking external exposure. Cloud Exposure Validator also enhances operational efficiency by reducing false positives and correlating signals from multiple tools into a unified view. This integration supports teams in optimizing resource allocation across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.