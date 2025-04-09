Investment round pulls in $37.5M for Portnox

SiliconAngle reports that Texas-based network security startup Portnox has procured $37.5 million from a Series B funding round, bringing total investment to $59.5 million, with the newly obtained funds to be allocated toward strengthening its cloud-based zero-trust access control solutions and its penetration of additional markets.
Aside from offering its flagship Network Access Control product that ensures device visibility and control in organizational networks, Portnox also provides the Conditional Access for Applications solution and cloud-native RADIUS authentication services, which guarantees on-premises and software-as-a-service apps' adherence to zero-trust principles and enables secure network authentication adoption across access layers, respectively. Moreover, authentication, authorization, and accounting for network devices could be conducted using the firm's TACACS+ product. Jon Seeber of Updata Partners, which led the investment round, touted Portnox's edge in advancing access control amid the ongoing transition to cloud-native security. "The company's leadership team has a deep understanding of the market and a clear track record of execution," Seeber added.
