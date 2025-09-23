Intrusions involving Salt Typhoon tactics on the rise, exec says

More threat operations were noted by AT&T Chief Information Security Officer Rich Baich to have been leveraging Salt Typhoon tactics in their intrusions following the Chinese state-backed hacking group's widespread compromise of telecommunications providers, including AT&T, last year, reports CyberScoop

Attack techniques by Salt Typhoon increasingly adopted by others include the targeting of endpoint detection and response vulnerabilities and the evasion of known security controls, as well as the exploitation of organizations' administrative tools for living-off-the-land compromise, said Baich at the Google Cloud Cyber Defense Summit.

Such a development should prompt more innovation in combating cyberattacks.

"We have to think outside the box. It's not just about just having the technology; it's understanding how to use the technology and understanding how your technology can be used against us," added Baich.

Meanwhile, former National Security Agency Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce also noted that attackers have advanced their methodologies to match increasingly sophisticated cyber defenses.