Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

FBI evolves advanced threat hunting after Chinese Typhoon attacks

The FBI seal is seen on its headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington.

(Adobe Stock)

The FBI was noted by its Cyber Division Deputy Assistant Director Jason Bilnoski to have transformed its advanced threat hunting tactics following significant attacks by Chinese state-backed threat operations Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon against critical infrastructure, reports CyberScoop.

Both Typhoon hacking groups' exploitation of living-off-the-land techniques and legitimate tools to facilitate increasingly clandestine and persistent network breaches has hindered the agency's efforts to impart indicators of compromise, noted Bilnoski at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit.

"We're having to now hunt as if they're already on the network, and we're hunting in ways we hadn't before. They're not dropping tools and malware that we used to see, and perhaps there's not a lot of IOCs that we'd be able to share in certain situations," said Bilnoski.

Similar observations regarding Chinese hackers' evolving cyberespionage capabilities have also been made by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Associate Director for Threat Hunting Jermaine Roebuck, who noted attackers' shift to cloud and managed service provider services.

Related

Impact of sweeping npm supply chain compromise minimal

Despite the successful malware poisoning attack against over a dozen widely used npm packages with over 2 billion cumulative weekly downloads, threat actors were only able to pilfer $1,027 worth of cryptocurrency from the intrusion that was discovered earlier this week, CyberScoop reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Email Compromise (BEC)Deauthentication AttackDeepfakeDictionary AttackDisruptionDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingHybrid AttackReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds