Interlock hack of Kettering Health corroborated

Outages impacting Kettering Health were confirmed to have stemmed from an Interlock ransomware attack as the major Ohio-based healthcare system disclosed completing the restoration of its electronic health record system, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
While Interlock has disrupted all internal systems, EHR system, and phone lines following the May 20 attack, Kettering Health has already expunged the ransomware gang's tools from its systems, officials said. Efforts to restore online in- and outbound calling to the health system's various facilities are still ongoing. "We have strong confidence that our network-connected devices are secure, and our connections to our partners are fully protected. Our primary focus has shifted to ensuring that patients can reliably communicate, schedule, and receive all types of care from Kettering Health," noted officials, who added that additional security controls, such as improved access controls and network segmentation, have already been implemented.
While Interlock has disrupted all internal systems, EHR system, and phone lines following the May 20 attack, Kettering Health has already expunged the ransomware gang's tools from its systems, officials said. Efforts to restore online in- and outbound calling to the health system's various facilities are still ongoing. "We have strong confidence that our network-connected devices are secure, and our connections to our partners are fully protected. Our primary focus has shifted to ensuring that patients can reliably communicate, schedule, and receive all types of care from Kettering Health," noted officials, who added that additional security controls, such as improved access controls and network segmentation, have already been implemented.