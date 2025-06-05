Interlock posted on its leak site half a dozen samples of data pilfered from Kettering Health, including budget reports for 2023 and 2024, a financial revenue report, corporate insurance coverage files, and corporate tax ID details. Other files noted to have been stolen from Kettering Health's systems included purported Medicaid applications and police security personnel information, as well as files with the "PharmacySurgery" and "Blood Bank KH Main" names. Such a development comes just days after Kettering Health disclosed significant progress in restoring impacted systems, with the Epic electronic health record system already in full operation weeks after the attack. Online in- and outbound calls to various Kettering Health facilities and MyChart operations are still being restored, according to the health network's latest update earlier this week.
Interlock takes responsibility for Kettering Health hack
Kettering Health was claimed to have been compromised by the Interlock ransomware operation, which exposed 941 GB of stolen data, as the Ohio-based healthcare network continues to grapple with recovery efforts following the May 20 intrusion, reports Cybernews.
Interlock posted on its leak site half a dozen samples of data pilfered from Kettering Health, including budget reports for 2023 and 2024, a financial revenue report, corporate insurance coverage files, and corporate tax ID details. Other files noted to have been stolen from Kettering Health's systems included purported Medicaid applications and police security personnel information, as well as files with the "PharmacySurgery" and "Blood Bank KH Main" names. Such a development comes just days after Kettering Health disclosed significant progress in restoring impacted systems, with the Epic electronic health record system already in full operation weeks after the attack. Online in- and outbound calls to various Kettering Health facilities and MyChart operations are still being restored, according to the health network's latest update earlier this week.
