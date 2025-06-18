Thai government or military websites have been disrupted in nearly 50% of the intrusions, which were primarily distributed denial-of-service attacks, a report from Radware revealed. Meanwhile, over 25% of entities allegedly targeted by the AnonsecKh were in the manufacturing sector. AnonsecKh has also laid claim to compromising Thailand's Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, according to Hackmanac. Such an escalation in attacks comes after Thai government websites and academic and private sector organizations were first claimed to be compromised by AnonsecKh in March. Thailand's Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has already noted approved warrants for individuals suspected to be part of the hacktivist group.
Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security
Intensified pro-Cambodian hacktivist attacks target Thailand
(Adobe Stock)
Thailand has been subjected to at least 73 cyberattacks from Cambodian hacktivist operation AnonsecKh, also known as Bl4ckCyb3r, in the two weeks following the killing of a Cambodian soldier in a crossfire with Thai forces over disputed border areas, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Thai government or military websites have been disrupted in nearly 50% of the intrusions, which were primarily distributed denial-of-service attacks, a report from Radware revealed. Meanwhile, over 25% of entities allegedly targeted by the AnonsecKh were in the manufacturing sector. AnonsecKh has also laid claim to compromising Thailand's Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, according to Hackmanac. Such an escalation in attacks comes after Thai government websites and academic and private sector organizations were first claimed to be compromised by AnonsecKh in March. Thailand's Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has already noted approved warrants for individuals suspected to be part of the hacktivist group.
