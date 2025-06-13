Belarusian hacktivists unfazed by Kaspersky’s report

Belarusian hacktivist operation Cyber Partisans has declared persistent operations following the exposure of its purported tools and techniques in a report by Kaspersky last week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Industrial and government entities in Russia and Belarus have been targeted by Cyber Partisans in intrusions involving the newly discovered Vasilek backdoor, which facilitated system data gathering and exfiltration via Telegram groups, and the Pryanik data-wiping malware, which maximized compromise through scheduled activations, findings from the Kaspersky analysis showed. Such wiper malware utilization was not challenged by Cyber Partisans, which also admitted leveraging ransomware in certain attacks but refuted the Russian cybersecurity firm's allegations that it had not restored data from organizations that had met its demands. Cyber Partisans also derided Kaspersky for its findings, which were claimed to have only been obtained from its clients that were successfully compromised by the hacktivist group. "Such attacks make Kaspersky's technologies appear outdated, and perhaps this is why they are trying to justify themselves or counter us with these publications," Cyber Partisans said.
Industrial and government entities in Russia and Belarus have been targeted by Cyber Partisans in intrusions involving the newly discovered Vasilek backdoor, which facilitated system data gathering and exfiltration via Telegram groups, and the Pryanik data-wiping malware, which maximized compromise through scheduled activations, findings from the Kaspersky analysis showed. Such wiper malware utilization was not challenged by Cyber Partisans, which also admitted leveraging ransomware in certain attacks but refuted the Russian cybersecurity firm's allegations that it had not restored data from organizations that had met its demands. Cyber Partisans also derided Kaspersky for its findings, which were claimed to have only been obtained from its clients that were successfully compromised by the hacktivist group. "Such attacks make Kaspersky's technologies appear outdated, and perhaps this is why they are trying to justify themselves or counter us with these publications," Cyber Partisans said.