Threat Intelligence

Belarusian hacktivists unfazed by Kaspersky’s report

The Kaspersky ban

(Adobe Stock)

Belarusian hacktivist operation Cyber Partisans has declared persistent operations following the exposure of its purported tools and techniques in a report by Kaspersky last week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Industrial and government entities in Russia and Belarus have been targeted by Cyber Partisans in intrusions involving the newly discovered Vasilek backdoor, which facilitated system data gathering and exfiltration via Telegram groups, and the Pryanik data-wiping malware, which maximized compromise through scheduled activations, findings from the Kaspersky analysis showed. Such wiper malware utilization was not challenged by Cyber Partisans, which also admitted leveraging ransomware in certain attacks but refuted the Russian cybersecurity firm's allegations that it had not restored data from organizations that had met its demands. Cyber Partisans also derided Kaspersky for its findings, which were claimed to have only been obtained from its clients that were successfully compromised by the hacktivist group. "Such attacks make Kaspersky's technologies appear outdated, and perhaps this is why they are trying to justify themselves or counter us with these publications," Cyber Partisans said.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingGoogle HackingPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds