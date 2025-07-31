Data Security

Ingram Micro warned of massive data leak

(Adobe Stock)

Major global tech distributor and service provider Ingram Micro had 3.5 TB of corporate data threatened to be exposed by the SafePay ransomware operation should it refuse to pay an undisclosed amount as ransom by August 1, The Register reports.

SafePay ransomware's ultimatum comes as Ingram Micro was reported by infosecurity experts to have been continuing efforts to restore websites that have been impacted by the intrusion, including its Middle East, Turkey, and Africa security site. Aside from lacking some subdomains that prevent the loading of certain assets, Ingram Micro's META site leveraged for consultancy services and security products promotion had old content. No additional updates have been provided by Ingram Micro since disclosing the recovery of its global business operations following the incident earlier this month. "Our teams continue to perform at a swift pace to serve and support our customers and vendor partners," said Ingram Micro in its July 9 site update.

