Data Security
Info leak hits Russian aviation center
Cybernews reports that the Center of Aviation Medicine, which has been a part of Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec over 15 years ago, had data from 1.1 million individuals part of the country's aviation industry exposed on a leak site on Friday, when the country celebrated the anniversary of its victory in World War II.
All of the impacted individuals had 250 fields of information exposed as a result of the data leak incident, including their names, passport numbers, tax ID numbers, Social Security or pension numbers, full addresses, treatment codes, consultation records, and cause of death, according to Cybernews researchers, who emphasized the value of the leaked information to nation-state threat operations. "Malicious actors could utilize the leaked data for identity theft and various scams. Moreover, state-sponsored actors could use this information as a starting point for gathering detailed intelligence on the Russian aviation industry," said researchers.
