Data Security

Info leak hits Russian aviation center

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that the Center of Aviation Medicine, which has been a part of Russia's state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec over 15 years ago, had data from 1.1 million individuals part of the country's aviation industry exposed on a leak site on Friday, when the country celebrated the anniversary of its victory in World War II.

All of the impacted individuals had 250 fields of information exposed as a result of the data leak incident, including their names, passport numbers, tax ID numbers, Social Security or pension numbers, full addresses, treatment codes, consultation records, and cause of death, according to Cybernews researchers, who emphasized the value of the leaked information to nation-state threat operations. "Malicious actors could utilize the leaked data for identity theft and various scams. Moreover, state-sponsored actors could use this information as a starting point for gathering detailed intelligence on the Russian aviation industry," said researchers.

Related

Over 100K impacted by Andy Frain breach

SecurityWeek reports that Andy Frain Services, a physical security firm based in Illinois, had information from over 100,000 individuals stolen following a data breach in October, which the Black Basta ransomware alleged resulted in the compromise of 750 GB of files.

Data compromise disclosed by GlobalX

U.S. charter airline GlobalX, which has been contracted by the Trump administration for its widespread deportation efforts, has confirmed having its computer networks and some of its business applications infiltrated in a cyberattack last week, The Register reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Block CipherByteCipherCiphertextCryptographic Algorithm or HashCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)Digital EnvelopeDigital Signature

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds