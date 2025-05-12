Star Health data leaker claims responsibility for death threats to executives

The individual behind the 2023 data breach at Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, identified by the alias "xenZen," has claimed responsibility for sending death threats and ammunition to the companys top executives, Reuters reports.
In an email to the news agency, the hacker asserted that the threats sent to CEO Anand Roy and Chief Financial Officer Nilesh Kambli were retaliation for the companys alleged denial of medical claims to certain policyholders. The email included images of bullet cartridges and threatening notes enclosed in packages addressed to the executives. Star Health, Indias largest health insurer, has been under scrutiny since September 2023, when Reuters reported that xenZen had leaked sensitive data allegedly covering over 31 million customers. The breach reportedly followed a $68,000 ransom demand. Indian authorities have since launched a criminal investigation, and a suspect in neighboring Telangana state has been arrested for allegedly assisting with the package deliveries. The company declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, citing its sensitivity, and did not address claims regarding denied insurance claims.
