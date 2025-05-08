Phishing, Malware, Threat Intelligence

Inferno Drainer reemerges with increased sophistication

Cryptocurrency with blurred city abstract lights background

(Adobe Stock)

More than $9 million across over 30,000 cryptocurrency wallets have already been amassed by the revived Inferno Drainer crypto-draining tool during the past six months following its dismantling in late 2023, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Attacks with the updated Inferno Drainer — which leverages on-chain encrypted configurations and single-user smart contracts to better evade detection — involved the exploitation of Discord to facilitate redirection to phishing sites that facilitated the pilfering of funds, an analysis from Check Point Research showed. "Combined with targeted deception and effective social engineering tactics, these techniques enable attackers to successfully conduct their activities, as evidenced by the stable financial flow identified through blockchain transaction analysis," said Check Point Research, which noted the continued operation of the draining tool's smart contracts first launched in September 2023. Such a development should prompt increased vigilance, as well as the adoption of effective security measures, researchers added.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionData MiningDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadDumpSecGoogle Hacking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds