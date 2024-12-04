Indiana’s free cybersecurity evaluation program expands to cover water systems

Indiana's Office of Technology has broadened the availability of free cybersecurity evaluations under its CyberTrack program to cover the state's water and wastewater treatment systems amid increasingly prevalent cyberattacks against its critical infrastructure, reports StateScoop.

Water and wastewater treatment facilities across the state have been urged to avail of the assessments, which leverage National Institute of Standards and Technology, Center for Internet Security, and National Science Foundation's Trusted CI frameworks. "Safeguarding the integrity of public utility infrastructure is vital to ensuring safe, clean water for Hoosiers. [Indiana Department of Environmental Management] is excited about this partnership, which will help water systems identify vulnerabilities and implement practices to deter and respond to potential threats," said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. Such a development comes weeks after critical or high risk cyber issues were discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General across nearly 10% of U.S. public drinking water systems.