INC Ransom takes responsibility for Stark Aerospace compromise

Mississippi-based global missile systems and aerial weapons manufacturer Stark Aerospace had 4 TB of data claimed to have been compromised by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service group, which released nearly 40 file samples and threatened to sell the stolen trove should the defense contractor refuse to pay the demanded ransom before the unspecified deadline, Cybernews reports.

INC Ransom alleged that it was not only able to exfiltrate Stark's supply chain details, building plans, instructor passports, and cybersecurity tool configurations but also reconnaissance satellite and production program information, as well as documents from its parent firm IAI North America. "We have a full range of design documentation, source codes of software environments developed by you, including firmware of all types UAVs you produce, information on contracts with the Department of Defense and other military contractors," said INC Ransom. Such attack claims, which are yet to be acknowledged by Stark, follow the recent third-party breach of the U.S. Treasury.