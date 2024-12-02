Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Other UK hospitals purportedly subjected to INC Ransom attack

Both the Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were claimed to have been compromised by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation just days after the unrelated ongoing intrusion at the Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust was initially disclosed, The Register reports.

While INC Ransom has alleged exfiltrating patients' and donors' full names and addresses, as well as the former's medical reports and financial files and the latter's donation amounts for the past six years, some of which have already been exposed, Alder Hey disclosed an ongoing investigation alongside its partners to verify the legitimacy of purportedly exposed information. "We are taking this issue very seriously and are working with the National Crime Agency (the NCA) as well as partner organizations to secure our systems and to take further steps in line with law enforcement advice as well as our statutory duties relating to patient data," said Alder Hey.

