Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security

INC Ransom claims pilfering North Carolina city data

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

North Carolina's City of Thomasville was purported to have been compromised by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation, reports Cybernews.

In a post on its data leak site, INC Ransom touted the theft of 260 GB of data from Thomasville's municipal systems, while exposing urban planning files, city operations-related folders, and financial records within Excel spreadsheets. Officials at Thomasville have yet to acknowledge INC Ransom's claims. Such a development comes as the RaaS gang was observed by Cybernews' RansomLooker tool to have asserted attacks against 234 organizations since its emergence two years ago. Among the group's most high-profile victims are Dutch-Belgian multinational retail and wholesale holding firm Ahold Delhaize, Defense Department contractor Stark AeroSpace, and the Xerox Corporation. INC Ransom has also launched double-extortion attacks against the San Francisco Ballet, The Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Hamilton in Canada, the NHS Dumfries and Galloway Health Board of Scotland, and the City of Leicester in the UK.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital SignatureDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds