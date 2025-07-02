INC Ransom claims pilfering North Carolina city data

North Carolina's City of Thomasville was purported to have been compromised by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation, reports Cybernews.
In a post on its data leak site, INC Ransom touted the theft of 260 GB of data from Thomasville's municipal systems, while exposing urban planning files, city operations-related folders, and financial records within Excel spreadsheets. Officials at Thomasville have yet to acknowledge INC Ransom's claims. Such a development comes as the RaaS gang was observed by Cybernews' RansomLooker tool to have asserted attacks against 234 organizations since its emergence two years ago. Among the group's most high-profile victims are Dutch-Belgian multinational retail and wholesale holding firm Ahold Delhaize, Defense Department contractor Stark AeroSpace, and the Xerox Corporation. INC Ransom has also launched double-extortion attacks against the San Francisco Ballet, The Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Hamilton in Canada, the NHS Dumfries and Galloway Health Board of Scotland, and the City of Leicester in the UK.
