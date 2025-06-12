Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Improved US healthcare cybersecurity pushed by new bipartisan bill

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Mounting cyberattacks and data breaches impacting the U.S. healthcare sector, as evidenced by the massive Change Healthcare ransomware intrusion last year, have prompted Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., to unveil the new Healthcare Cybersecurity Bill that seeks to bolster federal efforts against such threats, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Under the legislation, both the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services would be mandated to conduct cyber threat intelligence activities to improve health cyber risk awareness, as well as establish a risk management plan tailored to the sector, which includes best practices during and after cyber incidents. Moreover, CISA would be required to train healthcare organization owners and operators on cyber risk mitigation, as well as submit reports detailing their efforts in bolstering the sector's cyber threat readiness to Congress. "We're not just responding to attackswe're building the infrastructure to prevent them, protect patient privacy, and defend a vital pillar of our national security," said Fitzpatrick.

Related

Whole Foods supply impacted by UNFI hack

CNN reports that U.S. multinational supermarket chain Whole Foods has disclosed ongoing efforts to restock shelves amid supply chain issues in the aftermath of the cyberattack against leading North American grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc., last week.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds