Risk Assessments/Management, Identity

Improved fraud, abuse detection added to Akamai Account Protector

SiliconAngle reports that Akamai Technologies has updated its Account Protector security solution with increased abuse and fraud protections for user accounts amid the increasing prevalence of account takeover attacks and other malicious schemes.

Aside from collecting and evaluating user risk signals from account creation to post-login activities, Akamai Account Protector has been improved to enable risk management tailored to the risk tolerance and needs of its users. Akamai Account Protector has also been touted to allow the discovery of atypical password modifications, unauthorized account updates, and malicious payment transactions. "These enhancements to Account Protector provide continuous risk assessments and help customers detect subtle behavioral changes that could signal impersonation or fraudulent activity," said Akamai Senior Vice President and General Manager of Application Security Rupesh Chokshi, who also noted the inadequacies of traditional static risk evaluations for logins as account abuse tactics become more sophisticated.

