Brivo launches unified security suite for enterprise risk management

SiliconAngle reports that Brivo has introduced the Brivo Security Suite, a cloud-based platform designed to centralize and simplify security management by integrating access control, video intelligence, visitor tracking, and intrusion detection.

The solution provides enterprises with a single interface for managing security risks while unifying identity authentication across connected applications.

As enterprises face increasing physical and cybersecurity threats, Brivo argues that security is becoming an essential component of operational efficiency, compliance, and occupant experience.

To address these challenges, the Brivo Security Suite offers pre-built integrations with industry-specific software stacks and the ability to scale across thousands of locations.

The platform supports automated threat detection, real-time alerts, and analytics, helping enterprises improve response times and compliance with Service Organization Control 2 and International Organization for Standardization 2700 certifications.

Additionally, the suite facilitates seamless integration between IT and operational systems through application programming interface connectivity.

Describing software platform consolidation as "one of the highest return investments that enterprises can make," Brivo founder and CEO Steve Van Till said their product "unifies security applications, credentials, data collection and analytics, giving customers a much more powerful tool for managing assets across wide geographies."