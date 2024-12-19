Citrix acquisitions poised to enhance zero-trust security

Citrix Systems has announced the acquisition of companies deviceTRUST and strong.network to pursue its goal of strengthening its zero-trust security solutions for hybrid work environments, SiliconAngle reports.

DeviceTRUST offers solutions that focus on real-time contextual access for virtual desktop infrastructure and desktop as a service, allowing enterprises to secure digital workspaces by continuously monitoring device posture, user location, and other access contexts. This enables IT teams to grant or repeal permissions based on evolving security conditions, leading to enhanced data protection and reduced risks tied to remote work.

Meanwhile, strong.network specializes in secure cloud development environments. Its self-hosted platform uses software containers to centralize and secure coding workspaces while supporting distributed software development teams. It prevents leaks of sensitive data while ensuring intellectual property protection. The software also complies with industry security standards such as ISO 27001 and National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines.

Both acquisitions aim to bolster Citrix's ability to protect mission-critical applications in hybrid and cloud environments while improving developer productivity and security. "As businesses continue to evolve to support hybrid work, the demand for cyber resilience has only intensified," said Citrix Executive Vice President and General Manager Sridhar Mullapudi.