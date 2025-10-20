Illicit TikTok videos harnessed in ClickFix attack

Threat actors have leveraged TikTok videos to spread malware in a new twist to the ClickFix attack technique , according to Cybernews

Targets have been lured into downloading and executing malware via spurious software activation guides and tutorials on TikTok, reported security consultant and blogger Xavier Mertens in a post on the SANS Technology Institute's Internet Storm Center.

In a video purporting to assist in free Photoshop activation, attackers lured targets into running a command on PowerShell as admin, which is followed by the downloading of a next-stage executable that is Aura Stealer, said Mertens, who observed a handful of popular TikTok videos that allowed such a malware delivery scheme.

Aura Stealer could enable credential exfiltration across all browsers, browser extensions, and applications, as well as two-factor authentication tools.

"Attackers are everywhere! They try to abuse victims using new communication channels and social engineering techniques!" said Mertens.