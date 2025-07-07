IDnow, Keyless launch continuous trust solution

Security Brief United Kingdom reports that IDnow and Keyless have formed a strategic partnership to integrate IDnow's identity verification and digital signature services with Keyless' privacy-centric biometric authentication, creating a layered security approach called "Continuous Trust."
This model links a user's biometric data at onboarding with future authentication events, such as account recovery or sensitive changes, offering real-time, frictionless verification. With rising threats like deepfakes and AI-driven fraud, this integration aims to enhance security, user experience, and regulatory compliance. "Trust is no longer a one-time checkpoint but a continuous process," said IDnow CEO Andreas Bodczek. Keyless COO Fabian Eberle noted the seamless enrollment into Keyless during IDnow's verification as a major friction-reduction milestone. The biometric data is cryptographically converted to a non-identifiable format, ensuring privacy without persistent storage. The combined platform is designed for scalability across regulated sectors including banking, healthcare, and fintech, and aligns with evolving compliance demands, supporting global enterprises in mitigating modern identity-based risks.
