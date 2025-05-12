Identity tech startups attract major investments

Investment in identity management is accelerating as AI-generated activity outpaces human traffic online, prompting both startups and investors to act swiftly, Crunchbase reports.
San Francisco-based Persona raised $200 million to enhance its AI-focused identity verification tools, while Silicon Valley startup Veza secured $108 million to bolster identity security in an increasingly agentic AI environment. Meanwhile, World, a venture co-founded by Sam Altman, launched its U.S. rollout of an iris-scanning verification system tied to blockchain, opening physical locations in cities like Los Angeles and Nashville. These moves underscore a broader boom: companies like Aura and Semperis have raised hundreds of millions, while firms such as Reality Defender tackle deepfake detection. Public market players like Okta and CyberArk are also gaining traction. According to the Identity Management Institute, global identity and access management spending will exceed $24 billion this year, up 13% year over year, driven by hybrid work models, rising cloud use, and the need to distinguish humans from bots in a digital world.
