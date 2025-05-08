Shaping tomorrow’s cyber defenders: Why the Hacking Games gives me hope for Generations Z, A and beyond

A favorite meeting last week was with the founders of a company called The Hacking Games , which is all about inspiring and guiding the generations of cyber defenders who are at the beginning of their careers, and who do things much differently than those who preceded them.

I may be a Gen-Xer, but I’ve always learned differently. Traditional systems—rigid classroom structures, rote memorization, standardized testing—never quite fit the way my brain worked.

It wasn’t until much later in life that I realized my way of learning was just as valid, even if it didn’t match the mold. That realization shaped how I approach my work in cybersecurity, where pattern recognition, creative problem-solving, and unconventional thinking are often the difference between prevention and catastrophe.

But as different as my learning style has been from the “norm,” it’s nothing compared to how I see my kids engaging with the world. They don’t just think digitally; they live digitally. They aren’t passively absorbing information—they’re navigating immersive platforms, flipping between apps, gaming, searching, learning, and connecting, all at once.

They demand interactivity.

They expect feedback.

They thrive when education looks like exploration—not instruction.

That’s why I was so energized by my conversation with the founders of The Hacking Games . We sat down between sessions and talked about their vision—not just for cybersecurity, but for the future of education, talent development, and mental resilience. What they’re building isn’t a training program. It’s a whole new model of learning, built from the ground up for the digital-native, neurodiverse generation that’s coming of age now.

The Hacking Games blends immersive competition with real-world cyber training, using gaming mechanics to capture attention while quietly building serious technical skills.

Their platform is interactive, adaptive, and accessible to learners who might struggle in traditional settings—but who excel in complex, high-pressure digital environments. And they’re doing this with a conscious focus on-- creating space for learners who process information differently to not only participate but lead.

It’s not just about plugging the talent gap. It’s about building a resilient cyber workforce—one that can handle the pressure, the ambiguity, and yes, the trauma that comes with defending against increasingly aggressive and disruptive cyber threats.

The Hacking Games isn’t only preparing young people to be ethical hackers—they’re preparing them to be mentally tough, ethically grounded, and ready to defend the systems we all rely on.

Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical challenge—it’s a human one. We need human-centered solutions that recognize how the next generation learns, thinks, and connects.

I’ve always believed that, but as I journey through middle age and watch those in their 20s and 30s perform the roles and tackle the problems I’ve written about for 22 years, the need to transform the role of cyber defender is clearer than ever.

The work being done by the Hacking Games gives me hope.