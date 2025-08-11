Identity risks loom over AI agent boom

The rapid rise of AI agents promises transformative productivity gains but poses unprecedented security risks, particularly in identity and access management, say industry leaders, CRN reports.
Accenture's Damon McDougald and others warned that without robust safeguards, autonomous agents, capable of reasoning, decision-making, and task execution, could cause major breaches. Experts stressed that managing agent identities differs sharply from human identity governance, requiring real-time oversight, granular permissions, and lifecycle controls. Vendors like SailPoint, Okta, Ping Identity, and Microsoft are racing to address these challenges, with solutions ranging from secure onboarding to advanced authentication and policy enforcement. Microsoft's Entra Agent ID, for example, aims to curb sprawl and strengthen visibility, while red-team testing targets unique agent vulnerabilities. Emerging standards like Google Cloud's secure-by-default Agent2Agent protocol are also key to safe agent interaction. Ultimately, solution providers see vast opportunities in helping organizations securely deploy AI agents, as the complexity, and corresponding risk, far exceeds that of earlier GenAI applications.
Accenture's Damon McDougald and others warned that without robust safeguards, autonomous agents, capable of reasoning, decision-making, and task execution, could cause major breaches. Experts stressed that managing agent identities differs sharply from human identity governance, requiring real-time oversight, granular permissions, and lifecycle controls. Vendors like SailPoint, Okta, Ping Identity, and Microsoft are racing to address these challenges, with solutions ranging from secure onboarding to advanced authentication and policy enforcement. Microsoft's Entra Agent ID, for example, aims to curb sprawl and strengthen visibility, while red-team testing targets unique agent vulnerabilities. Emerging standards like Google Cloud's secure-by-default Agent2Agent protocol are also key to safe agent interaction. Ultimately, solution providers see vast opportunities in helping organizations securely deploy AI agents, as the complexity, and corresponding risk, far exceeds that of earlier GenAI applications.