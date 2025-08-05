Tech leader: IAM success requires empathy, not just code

Identity and access management is more about people than technology, according to Gerry Gebel, Strata Identity's Head of Standards, reports Forbes.
Drawing from over two decades of industry experience and conversations on The Identity Heroes series, Gebel emphasizes that IAM challenges are predominantly human, not technical. Many IAM professionals come from non-traditional backgrounds, biomedical engineering, linguistics, marketing, united by curiosity and adaptability. He underscores the need for soft skills like communication, empathy, and risk fluency to navigate the complexities of stakeholder alignment and user trust. Technical failure is often less of a threat than lack of organizational buy-in, as illustrated by projects derailed not by faulty systems but by unengaged leadership. Gebel urges IAM leaders to mentor new talent, demystify their work for business units, and root identity initiatives in real-world impact. As digital ID systems grow, especially with AI and machine identities, keeping humans at the center is essential for resilient, trustworthy infrastructure.