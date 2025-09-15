Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations
ICO warns of student-led data breaches in UK schools
Credit: Adobe Stock
The Information Commissioner's Office has warned that UK schools are facing a rising threat from insider data breaches, with 57% traced back to students, according to Infosecurity Magazine. In a report analyzing 215 cases between January 2022 and August 2024, the regulator found that nearly a third involved stolen login credentials, with students behind 97% of such incidents. In one case, three Year 11 pupils hacked into a school system affecting 1,400 records, while another incident saw a student manipulate data belonging to more than 9,000 people after accessing a staff login. "Children are hacking into their schools' computer systems and it may set them up for a life of cybercrime," the ICO said, calling for stronger guidance from parents and educators. Experts, including former white hat hacker Chris Wysopal, stressed that curiosity, not criminal intent, often drives these actions, urging that such skills be redirected into cybersecurity careers to meet industry demand.
