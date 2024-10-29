AI/ML, Encryption

IBM launches Guardium Data Security center for AI and quantum security

Share
Today&#8217;s columnist, Stu Sjouwerman of KnowBe4, offers five tips for how to secure AI models. (Adobe Stock)

Today’s columnist, Stu Sjouwerman of KnowBe4, offers five tips for how to secure AI models. (Adobe Stock)

IBM has introduced the IBM Guardium Data Security Center, an updated platform designed to protect enterprises from emerging threats posed by artificial intelligence and quantum computing, SecurityWeek reports.

This platform is a combination of IBM Guardium AI Security, which monitors AI deployments and helps identify shadow AI models, and IBM Guardium Quantum Safe, which strengthens cryptographic defenses against future quantum-enabled decryption risks.

IBM Guardium AI Security focuses on detecting vulnerabilities in both official and unapproved AI installations, known as shadow AI, which allows employees to use unauthorized AI models, potentially exposing sensitive data. Through automated scanning, IBM Guardium AI Security inventories AI models across production and development environments, identifying security gaps and assessing risks. It also integrates with IBM’s governance solutions to enhance visibility and control over AI models across an organization. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe addresses the need for post-quantum cryptography as quantum computing evolves, potentially endangering current encryption standards. By cataloging existing cryptographic uses, IBM helps organizations transition to quantum-resistant encryption algorithms. This crypto agility approach is expected to ensure continued cryptographic security even as encryption standards change.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Related Terms

ByteData WarehousingDecryptionDiffie-HellmanEmanations AnalysisEncapsulationEnd-to-End EncryptionFast File System (FFS)Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)Symmetric Cryptography

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.