IBM launches Guardium Data Security center for AI and quantum security

IBM has introduced the IBM Guardium Data Security Center, an updated platform designed to protect enterprises from emerging threats posed by artificial intelligence and quantum computing, SecurityWeek reports.

This platform is a combination of IBM Guardium AI Security, which monitors AI deployments and helps identify shadow AI models, and IBM Guardium Quantum Safe, which strengthens cryptographic defenses against future quantum-enabled decryption risks.

IBM Guardium AI Security focuses on detecting vulnerabilities in both official and unapproved AI installations, known as shadow AI, which allows employees to use unauthorized AI models, potentially exposing sensitive data. Through automated scanning, IBM Guardium AI Security inventories AI models across production and development environments, identifying security gaps and assessing risks. It also integrates with IBM’s governance solutions to enhance visibility and control over AI models across an organization. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe addresses the need for post-quantum cryptography as quantum computing evolves, potentially endangering current encryption standards. By cataloging existing cryptographic uses, IBM helps organizations transition to quantum-resistant encryption algorithms. This crypto agility approach is expected to ensure continued cryptographic security even as encryption standards change.