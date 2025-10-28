House Democrats’ DomeWatch exposes sensitive data

HackRead reports that the resume bank DomeWatch.us exposed sensitive data of more than 7,000 individuals who applied for jobs, internships, and fellowships with the offices and committees of Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives, raising serious concerns about potential identity theft.

According to research firm Safety Detectives, the leaked data came from an unencrypted and non-password-protected online database containing personally identifiable information like names, phone numbers, and email addresses, as well as applicants political affiliations, military service, home states, and "bio or congress experience."

Most of the exposed records, which also included links leading to Google forms and shared documents, had timestamps from 2024-2025, even though DomeWatch states that resumes are deleted after 90 days before these are archived. Analysis showed that the exposed database also contained fields that identify 469 individuals have "top secret" federal security clearance. Safety Detectives reported the breach on October 27, and restricted public access to the database was implemented the same day.