More than 40B records leaked by unsecured NetcoreCloud database

HackRead reports that Indian global email marketing and automation firm NetcoreCloud had over 40 billion records inadvertently exposed by a misconfigured database.

Marketing data and mail logs with email addresses, message subjects, and internal delivery details, as well as banking activity alerts, healthcare notices, and employment-related details, were part of the 13.4 TB database, according to an analysis by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler published on Website Planet. Other records included in the database also revealed IP addresses, SMTP configuration data, partial account information, and certain confidential data, said Fowler.