HackRead reports that Indian global email marketing and automation firm NetcoreCloud had over 40 billion records inadvertently exposed by a misconfigured database.Marketing data and mail logs with email addresses, message subjects, and internal delivery details, as well as banking activity alerts, healthcare notices, and employment-related details, were part of the 13.4 TB database, according to an analysis by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler published on Website Planet. Other records included in the database also revealed IP addresses, SMTP configuration data, partial account information, and certain confidential data, said Fowler. While Netcore immediately secured the publicly accessible database upon Fowler's notification, additional details regarding the ownership of the database and the duration of data exposure remain uncertain. Threat actors could potentially exploit leaked Netcore data referencing production environments and internal systems to launch attacks against operational systems, Fowler added. Such a development follows a recent misconfiguration-related breach at IMDataCenter.
Data Security
More than 40B records leaked by unsecured NetcoreCloud database
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds