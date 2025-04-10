Network Security, IoT

House committee OKs bill assessing adversarial network devices’ security risks

Close-up of a WiFi router

(Adobe Stock)

CyberScoop reports that the House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved legislation that would mandate a federal examination on the threat of adversarial nation-controlled routers, modems, and other networking devices on U.S. national security.

Under the Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security Act by Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for communications and information who is also the National Telecommunications and Information Administration head would be ordered to not only assess the risks of Chinese, Russian, North Korean, Iranian, Cuban, and Venezuelan networking devices but also evaluate cybersecurity vulnerabilities as an amendment to the identically named Senate bill unveiled by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Ben Ray Lujn, D-N.M. "My amendment will make a technical clarification to ensure that the secretary relies on the entire expertise of the department when conducting the study required by this bill," said Kelly.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Operation Endgame follow-up cracks down on Smokeloader botnet

Europol has announced that malicious activity associated with the Smokeloader botnet has been further clamped down with the arrest of at least five individuals and the sequestration of servers in the continuation of last year's Operation Endgame, which resulted in the dismantling of the IcedID, Bumblebee, Trickbot, SystemBC, and Pikabot malware loaders, reports BleepingComputer.

Investment round pulls in $37.5M for Portnox

SiliconAngle reports that Texas-based network security startup Portnox has procured $37.5 million from a Series B funding round, bringing total investment to $59.5 million, with the newly obtained funds to be allocated toward strengthening its cloud-based zero-trust access control solutions and its penetration of additional markets.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ACK PiggybackingAddress Resolution Protocol (ARP)Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)BroadcastCall Admission Control (CAC)CellCircuit Switched NetworkDecapsulationDistance VectorDomain Name

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds