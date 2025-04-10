Under the Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security Act by Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for communications and information who is also the National Telecommunications and Information Administration head would be ordered to not only assess the risks of Chinese, Russian, North Korean, Iranian, Cuban, and Venezuelan networking devices but also evaluate cybersecurity vulnerabilities as an amendment to the identically named Senate bill unveiled by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Ben Ray Lujn, D-N.M. "My amendment will make a technical clarification to ensure that the secretary relies on the entire expertise of the department when conducting the study required by this bill," said Kelly.
Network Security, IoT
House committee OKs bill assessing adversarial network devices’ security risks
(Adobe Stock)
CyberScoop reports that the House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved legislation that would mandate a federal examination on the threat of adversarial nation-controlled routers, modems, and other networking devices on U.S. national security.
Under the Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security Act by Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for communications and information who is also the National Telecommunications and Information Administration head would be ordered to not only assess the risks of Chinese, Russian, North Korean, Iranian, Cuban, and Venezuelan networking devices but also evaluate cybersecurity vulnerabilities as an amendment to the identically named Senate bill unveiled by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Ben Ray Lujn, D-N.M. "My amendment will make a technical clarification to ensure that the secretary relies on the entire expertise of the department when conducting the study required by this bill," said Kelly.
Under the Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security Act by Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for communications and information who is also the National Telecommunications and Information Administration head would be ordered to not only assess the risks of Chinese, Russian, North Korean, Iranian, Cuban, and Venezuelan networking devices but also evaluate cybersecurity vulnerabilities as an amendment to the identically named Senate bill unveiled by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Ben Ray Lujn, D-N.M. "My amendment will make a technical clarification to ensure that the secretary relies on the entire expertise of the department when conducting the study required by this bill," said Kelly.
An In-Depth Guide to Network Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds