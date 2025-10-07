Hitachi Vantara and Index Engines have partnered to introduce an AI-powered data recovery solution that ensures rapid, verifiable restoration for enterprises hit by ransomware and other cyber threats, reports Security Brief United States. The collaboration combines Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One Block with Index Engines' patented CyberSense technology, enabling the detection of corrupted data with 99.99% accuracy and recovery speeds up to twice as fast as traditional systems. Index Engines CMO Jim McGann said, "Cyber resilience is no longer optional; it's mission-critical," emphasizing the solution's ability to reduce downtime and data loss while guaranteeing clean data recovery. Designed for regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, the offering aligns with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to meet compliance and operational standards. Enterprises can restore data in as little as 30 seconds per snapshot, benefiting from AI-driven detection, immutable snapshots, and improved protection against reinfection. Hitachi's Octavian Tanase described it as a "complete cyber resilient solution" that ensures continuous data availability and integrity.
Uncategorized
Hitachi Vantara, Index Engines unveil cyber recovery tool
data backup restoration recovery restore data from cloud storage snugly and provide planned network reserve business data
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds