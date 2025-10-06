Henry Schein subsidiary allegedly compromised by Lynx ransomware

Orthopedic device manufacturer TriMed, a subsidiary of leading U.S. healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein, was claimed to have been breached by the Russia-linked Lynx ransomware-as-a-service operation, according to Cybernews

Analysis of the data trove leaked by Lynx ransomware revealed the compromise of executive communications, intellectual property, and personal and legal files, noted Cybernews researchers, who also discovered an email exchange among TriMed executives that included IBAN and bank account numbers.

"This might indicate that the Lynx ransom group could have long-term access to critical systems, allowing them to identify and steal the most impactful information. This could potentially mean maximizing their leverage for extortion," said Cybernews researcher Mantas Sabeckis.