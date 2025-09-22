True World Group allegedly breached by Lynx ransomware

True World Group, which is the U.S.'s largest sushi and seafood supplier, was claimed to have been compromised by the Lynx ransomware operation nearly a year after it admitted having personal information from more than 8,500 individuals stolen in a data breach, reports Cybernews

Allegedly stolen information from the Unification Church-operated food service provider, which includes 2025 documents, could be used not only by competitors for business intelligence but also by threat actors for highly targeted phishing intrusions, said Cybernews researchers.

Nearly 200 organizations have already been attacked by Lynx ransomware since its emergence in mid-2024, with leading U.S. egg producer Rose Acre Farms, U.S. discount chain Dollar Tree, and major CBS affiliate WDEF-TV being some of its purported victims, according to Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool.

Aside from being discovered by Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 researchers to have been using source code overlapping with INC ransomware, Lynx ransomware has also been thought to be associated with Russia due to its recruitment activity on Russian-speaking forums.